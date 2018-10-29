Lena Dunham To Produce Syrian Refugee Story

Your first name

HBO Girls creator Lena Dunham has been hired to adapt a Syrian refugee story into a film.

The film will be co-produced by Steven Spielberg and J.J. Williams.

Even the NYT culture writer Sopan Deb has his doubts.

i………don’t know about this one. https://t.co/IcsnoBQUYh — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 29, 2018

The Wrap is first to report that the liberal activist has been tasked with adapting a Syrian refugee story for a big movie.

The novel she will be working from is Melissa Fleming‘s A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival.

The actress has had rollercoaster year. She lost an ovary. Most recently, she announced that she’s enjoying six months of sobriety after being hooked on benzos — specifically Klonopin. I guess it wasn’t all bad. In July, New York Post‘s Page Six reported that she’s finally happily embracing her curvy figure.

It’s nice to see Dunham work on something wholesome as opposed to the actress getting naked for no reason.