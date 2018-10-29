Lindsey Graham: Radical Left Can ‘Kiss My Ass’

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham wants the radical left to “kiss my ass.”

Campaigning in Nevada, Graham did not hold back when giving advice to Democrats. “If you’re a Democrat and you think your party is going down the wrong road, say something about it and you’ll be glad you did,” Graham told the crowd at the GOP campaign rally in Las Vegas.

Graham continued, “If you’re the radical left who is trying to destroy the country, you can kiss my ass.”

Graham has taken a prominent role in GOP messaging since the contentious debate over the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. Graham went ballistic on Senate Democrats for fomenting unfounded allegations against Kavanaugh of gang rape and sexual assault. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Reveals How The Kavanaugh Confirmation Has Changed His Campaign Strategy)

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” Graham said during the confirmation hearing, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham — that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford. None. She’s as much of a victim as you are.”

WATCH: