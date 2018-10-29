Film With All-Star Cast Puts Up Atrocious Box Office Numbers, And Achieves Embarrassing Accomplishment
“London Fields” absolutely tanked at the box office.
The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins a tangled love affair with three uniquely different men: one of whom she knows will be her murderer.”
The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:
The long-delayed dystopian mystery — which features an uncredited cameo by Johnny Depp, Heard’s ex-husband — took in an estimated $160,000 from 613 theaters. That’s the second worst opening for a wide release behind 2008’s Proud American ($96,076), per Box Office Mojo, whose database begins in 1980. (Box Office Mojo defines a wide opening as any movie playing in 600 or more theaters.)
…
At $160,000, London Fields’ per-screen average is a dismal $261, the lowest ever for a film rolling out in that number of locations, and among one of the lowest averages ever for a wide debut.
Well, it’s never a good thing when you have the second-worst major opening in recent film history. It’s particularly shocking because the film features Depp, Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Billy Bob Thornton, Jason Issacs and Theo James. If you put a cast together like that, you damn well better put up numbers at the box office. It’s really that simple. (RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Career Takes Another Major Hit. Things Just Keep Getting Worse)
Only $160,000? That’s a bad weekend at the tables for a high roller in Vegas. For a movie, that is a Hindenburg type situation. It’s an absolutely disaster. They even had some smoke shows in there and it still failed miserably! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Sometimes life hands you wins, and sometimes it hands you a ton of losses. This situation for the people behind “London Fields” are firmly in the latter category.
Better luck next time!