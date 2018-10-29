College Football Coach Has Must-Watch Rant About The Stupidity Of Social Media

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made sure there’s absolutely no confusion about where he stands on social media.

Gundy told the media the following over the weekend when asked about criticism on social media, according to Yahoo Sports:

I give a rat’s ass about Twitter. It’s a platform for people who are sitting at home drawing an unemployment check sitting in front of a keyboard … I’m not disregarding what you’re saying. Trust me, I get it in my own house. But I just kind of felt like social media and Twitter is what is destroying this country anyway. So that’s how I feel about it. From politics to sports to whatever. Gives people a platform to bitch and then other people are like needling it and they’re sitting at home and they’re late on a payment. So, anyway, that’s how I feel.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is why Mike Gundy is such a badass. I agree with every single word he said here. Every single one of them.

I’ve tried to tell the same thing to people who work in journalism. Twitter is like meth to them. It’s honestly embarrassing for everybody involved. The same logic applies to athletes. For some reason, a lot of them are influenced by social media in a way they simply shouldn’t be. (RELATED: College Football Coach Gets Trolled Hard After Program Threatens The Media. Listen To The Phone Call)

Gundy hit the nail on the head here. Who gives a damn what clowns on Twitter are saying. If they could actually be playing football, then they’d be on the field instead of on the internet.

It’s sad on a large level because so many people, especially those in my generation, directly tie their happiness to what happens online. They shouldn’t. They should focus on spending time outdoors, with friends, watching sports, drinking beers, and living life.

They shouldn’t be focused on what is going on with Instagram and Twitter. I always knew Gundy was a legit dude. Every time he speaks, I just get more and more convinced.

