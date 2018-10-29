Florida Sen. Nelson Compares U.S. Political Climate To Lead Up To Rwandan Genocide
Democratic Florida Senator Bill Nelson compared the current U.S. political climate to Rwanda prior to the 1990s genocide while speaking at Covenant Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.
“When a place gets so tribal that the two tribes won’t have anything to do with each other … that jealousy turns into hate,” Nelson stated, according to CNN. “And we saw what happened to the Hutus and the Tutsis in Rwanda, it turned into a genocide. A million-people hacked to death within a few months. And we have got to watch what’s happening here.”
According to United To End Genocide, approximately 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus were murdered during a “carefully organized program of genocide over 100 days.”
A 2014 study reveals that slightly over one-fourth of Rwandan people suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of the genocide.
Nelson’s comments came on the heels of a week of political violence in the country. On Friday, Cesar Sayoc Jr. was arrested for sending over a dozen pipe bombs to Democratic leaders. (RELATED: Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested, Identified As Cesar Sayoc Jr.)
Then, a day later, a man walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed eleven people.
Nelson is currently defending his Senate seat in a heated race against Florida’s Republican Governor Rick Scott. According to RealClearPolitics, they are currently separated by less than the margin of error.
