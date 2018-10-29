NFL Week 8: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

Week 8 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.

Thursday and Sunday were filled with action, upsets, and a little bit of heartbreak. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below:

Don’t look now, but the Texans have now won 5 straight games in a row:

The @HoustonTexans started off 0-3. They’ve now won their past 5 games pic.twitter.com/E09vG5H5O9 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2018

When the guy they replaced you with has 5 TDs and counting. #Texans pic.twitter.com/p8VEAUV9Dz — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 26, 2018

Despite being plagued with injuries, the wheels haven’t fallen off the Eagles yet:

Eagles defensive points allowed through 8 games in 2017: 149

Eagles defensive points allowed through 8 games in 2018: 149 — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 28, 2018

Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson suffered a Grade 2 sprained MCL, as @MikeGarafolo and @Jeff_McLane reported. Johnson also had been playing with an ankle injury. Now could be sidelined about a month. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

The Panthers look pretty good:

The whole defense forgot about Cam (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/Txx0diaFaa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2018

Your QB STILL could never pic.twitter.com/iVXzDnMx4M — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2018

Excluding the kneel down at the end of last week’s game, the Panthers have scored TDs on 6 of their past 7 drives. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 28, 2018

The Chiefs are still unstoppable:

Patrick Mahomes has the most pass yards (2,739) and pass TD (25) in a player’s first 9 career games in the Super Bowl era@PatrickMahomes5 #Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 28, 2018

.@PatrickMahomes5 is putting up MVP numbers midway through the season. pic.twitter.com/mDoJC4oFIW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2018

So, this happened during Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers inexplicably fail to field a free kick and let the Browns have it. Browns could have run it in for a TD pic.twitter.com/yMyT6PqMeR — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 28, 2018

That’s three mental mistakes in a span of minutes by the Steelers to give the Browns life. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2018

Steelers are incredible. The ways they find to keep the opposing team in games are new and incredible every year. No depth is too low. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) October 28, 2018

The Seahawks decided to show up and play on Sunday:

Michael Dickson tells Jen Mueller he was supposed to run around in the endzone, mile the clock and get out the back…until he saw a ‘massive gap’ and ran for the first. “I just had to go for it.”#Seahawks — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) October 28, 2018

Tampa Bay could really be in trouble:

Jameis Winston being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

Despite being suspended for the first three games of the season, Jameis Winston is second in the NFL with 10 interceptions this season. https://t.co/jp7fZ6X7Pf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 28, 2018

Just got this note from researcher @EpKap : Jameis in 49 games has now thrown 54 INTs and fumbled 36 times. That’s 90 times he’s “lost the ball”. Since 2015..only Blake Bortles has “lost the ball” more…91 times — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 28, 2018

And somehow, the Bears are first in the NFC North:

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen celebrates with a group of officers after running in a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at Soldier Field in #Chicago. pic.twitter.com/AgALmteKw3 — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) October 28, 2018

Last week the #Bears went from first to last place in the NFC North. Today they went from last back to first. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 29, 2018

Also somehow, the Redskins are first in the NFC East:

During their three-game win streak, the Redskins have faced Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliot and Saquon Barkley. They’ve held them to a combined 31 rushes for 91 yards and 0 TD. Stout. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 29, 2018

The #Redskins will enter Week 10 in first place in the NFC East for the first time since 1999. (via @pfref) — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 28, 2018

I thought Adrian Peterson would run young for the Saints last year. I didn’t love his chances in Washington, maybe because I don’t love the Redskins. But he and Alex Smith have turned the Redskins into a team I fear. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2018

The Colts look reasonably decent:

Few saw it but Andrew Luck now has a healthy OLine and a decent running game. He’s back. #colts — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 28, 2018

Never thought I would say this…. But the @Colts offensive line is the best position on the team. They are BALL’N — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) October 28, 2018

The Cardinals and the 49ers played the most uneventful game of the weekend:

What a throw by Rosen

What a catch by Kirk

What a play to give the Cardinals the lead : FOX pic.twitter.com/UshPVvk9AB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018

This Cardinals/Niners game is Butt Ugly — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 28, 2018

The Cardinals and 49ers meeting at midfield pic.twitter.com/ciGOwJ5yJ8 — The Rush (@therushyahoo) October 28, 2018

Conversely, the Rams and the Packers played one of the most dynamic games:

Todd Gurley with the toe drag pic.twitter.com/GysOdwc4IR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 28, 2018

Halfway to a perfect season. The LA Rams are 8-0. pic.twitter.com/0YpS9cscaf — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 28, 2018

And either the Saints are really good, or we overestimated the Vikings:

Before the season, I picked the Saints to win the NFC – and I picked them to win at Balt and at Minnesota, as opposed to someone sitting across from me on “Undisputed” who believes in “Curt” Cousins. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 29, 2018

The Patriots meet the Bills on “Monday Night Football” tonight. And with the way Boston sports are playing this week … it could be a blood bath for Buffalo.

Follow Jena on Twitter