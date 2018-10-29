NFL Week 8: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Jena Greene | Reporter

Week 8 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.

Thursday and Sunday were filled with action, upsets, and a little bit of heartbreak. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below:

Don’t look now, but the Texans have now won 5 straight games in a row:

Despite being plagued with injuries, the wheels haven’t fallen off the Eagles yet:

The Panthers look pretty good:

The Chiefs are still unstoppable:

So, this happened during Browns vs. Steelers:

The Seahawks decided to show up and play on Sunday:

Tampa Bay could really be in trouble:

And somehow, the Bears are first in the NFC North:

Also somehow, the Redskins are first in the NFC East:

The Colts look reasonably decent:

The Cardinals and the 49ers played the most uneventful game of the weekend:

Conversely, the Rams and the Packers played one of the most dynamic games:

And either the Saints are really good, or we overestimated the Vikings:

The Patriots meet the Bills on “Monday Night Football” tonight. And with the way Boston sports are playing this week … it could be a blood bath for Buffalo.

