NFL Week 8: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed
Week 8 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.
Thursday and Sunday were filled with action, upsets, and a little bit of heartbreak. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below:
Don’t look now, but the Texans have now won 5 straight games in a row:
The @HoustonTexans started off 0-3.
They’ve now won their past 5 games pic.twitter.com/E09vG5H5O9
— ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2018
When the guy they replaced you with has 5 TDs and counting. #Texans pic.twitter.com/p8VEAUV9Dz
— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 26, 2018
Despite being plagued with injuries, the wheels haven’t fallen off the Eagles yet:
God Save The Screen.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7f8xyNNda6
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2018
Eagles defensive points allowed through 8 games in 2017: 149
Eagles defensive points allowed through 8 games in 2018: 149
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 28, 2018
Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson suffered a Grade 2 sprained MCL, as @MikeGarafolo and @Jeff_McLane reported. Johnson also had been playing with an ankle injury. Now could be sidelined about a month.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018
The Panthers look pretty good:
The whole defense forgot about Cam
(via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/Txx0diaFaa
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2018
Your QB STILL could never pic.twitter.com/iVXzDnMx4M
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2018
Excluding the kneel down at the end of last week’s game, the Panthers have scored TDs on 6 of their past 7 drives.
— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 28, 2018
The Chiefs are still unstoppable:
FINAL: @Chiefs improve to 7-1! #DENvsKC#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kAFV6o97e4
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2018
Patrick Mahomes has the most pass yards (2,739) and pass TD (25) in a player’s first 9 career games in the Super Bowl era@PatrickMahomes5 #Chiefs
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 28, 2018
.@PatrickMahomes5 is putting up MVP numbers midway through the season. pic.twitter.com/mDoJC4oFIW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2018
So, this happened during Browns vs. Steelers:
Steelers inexplicably fail to field a free kick and let the Browns have it. Browns could have run it in for a TD pic.twitter.com/yMyT6PqMeR
— Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 28, 2018
That’s three mental mistakes in a span of minutes by the Steelers to give the Browns life.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2018
Steelers are incredible. The ways they find to keep the opposing team in games are new and incredible every year. No depth is too low.
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) October 28, 2018
The Seahawks decided to show up and play on Sunday:
Michael Dickson tells Jen Mueller he was supposed to run around in the endzone, mile the clock and get out the back…until he saw a ‘massive gap’ and ran for the first.
“I just had to go for it.”#Seahawks
— Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) October 28, 2018
WOW! @DmoeSwagg23
: FOX #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Sk2F07KiKn
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2018
Tampa Bay could really be in trouble:
.@jlbiii3 with the PICK SIX!#TBvsCIN #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/4GVjKAFuA0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 28, 2018
Jameis Winston being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018
Despite being suspended for the first three games of the season, Jameis Winston is second in the NFL with 10 interceptions this season. https://t.co/jp7fZ6X7Pf
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 28, 2018
Just got this note from researcher @EpKap : Jameis in 49 games has now thrown 54 INTs and fumbled 36 times. That’s 90 times he’s “lost the ball”. Since 2015..only Blake Bortles has “lost the ball” more…91 times
— trey wingo (@wingoz) October 28, 2018
And somehow, the Bears are first in the NFC North:
Coach Mitchka. pic.twitter.com/e5mCw9kivH
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 28, 2018
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen celebrates with a group of officers after running in a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at Soldier Field in #Chicago. pic.twitter.com/AgALmteKw3
— armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) October 28, 2018
Last week the #Bears went from first to last place in the NFC North. Today they went from last back to first.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 29, 2018
Also somehow, the Redskins are first in the NFC East:
During their three-game win streak, the Redskins have faced Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliot and Saquon Barkley. They’ve held them to a combined 31 rushes for 91 yards and 0 TD. Stout.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 29, 2018
The #Redskins will enter Week 10 in first place in the NFC East for the first time since 1999. (via @pfref)
— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 28, 2018
I thought Adrian Peterson would run young for the Saints last year. I didn’t love his chances in Washington, maybe because I don’t love the Redskins. But he and Alex Smith have turned the Redskins into a team I fear.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2018
The Colts look reasonably decent:
Few saw it but Andrew Luck now has a healthy OLine and a decent running game. He’s back. #colts
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 28, 2018
FINAL: The @Colts WIN in Oakland! #INDvsOAK#Colts pic.twitter.com/q5IgghKvo7
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2018
Never thought I would say this…. But the @Colts offensive line is the best position on the team. They are BALL’N
— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) October 28, 2018
The Cardinals and the 49ers played the most uneventful game of the weekend:
What a throw by Rosen
What a catch by Kirk
What a play to give the Cardinals the lead
: FOX pic.twitter.com/UshPVvk9AB
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018
This Cardinals/Niners game is Butt Ugly
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 28, 2018
The Cardinals and 49ers meeting at midfield pic.twitter.com/ciGOwJ5yJ8
— The Rush (@therushyahoo) October 28, 2018
Conversely, the Rams and the Packers played one of the most dynamic games:
Todd Gurley with the toe drag pic.twitter.com/GysOdwc4IR
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 28, 2018
FINAL: The @RamsNFL stay undefeated! #GBvsLAR #LARams pic.twitter.com/T4gfsqc3Tv
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2018
Halfway to a perfect season.
The LA Rams are 8-0. pic.twitter.com/0YpS9cscaf
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 28, 2018
And either the Saints are really good, or we overestimated the Vikings:
Before the season, I picked the Saints to win the NFC – and I picked them to win at Balt and at Minnesota, as opposed to someone sitting across from me on “Undisputed” who believes in “Curt” Cousins.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 29, 2018
.@Saints defense comes up with a turnover of their own!@shonrp2 returns the fumble inside Vikings territory. #NOvsMIN #GoSaints
: NBC pic.twitter.com/cN0KUI8UxB
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2018
The Patriots meet the Bills on “Monday Night Football” tonight. And with the way Boston sports are playing this week … it could be a blood bath for Buffalo.