The Only Thing Democrats Aren’t Trying To Blame On Trump Is The Booming Economy

On today’s edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk about the the disgusting efforts by the political left to blame President Donald Trump for the actions of others while taking zero responsibility for their own actions. Double standards, it turns out, are the only standards liberals have left.

Listen to the show:

You name it and the left will blame Trump for it, except the booming economy, that is. This weekend, Democrats and the media tried to not only blame the mailing of bombs to liberals on the president, but the horrific terrorist attack on a synagogue outside Pittsburgh as well. If Donald Trump is an anti-Semite, he’s really, really bad at it, considering how his oldest daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are Orthodox Jews and the Trump administration has been an unequivocal ally to Israel.

But liberals aren’t people to let the facts stand in the way of a good narrative. They attempted to exploit the horrors in Pittsburgh by trying to tie them to the mail bomb plot by a lone lunatic living in a van by saying criticism of liberal billionaire activist George Soros is based on him being Jewish, not because his ideas are horrible and would do serious harm to people and the country. That’s the case Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff tried to make, largely unchallenged, on CNN over the weekend. You really can’t make this stuff up, and we have the audio to prove just how insane it all is.

It’s an action-packed show and you don’t want to miss a second of it. Rate and review on iTunes, share on social media, and be sure to subscribe to the Daily Daily Caller Podcast so don’t miss any or it and you’re always in the know:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.