The Only Thing This Boston Red Sox Pitcher Is More Excited About Is Meeting President Trump

The Red Sox are 2018’s World Series champions, and the only thing star pitcher Heath Hembree is just as excited about is meeting President Donald Trump.

Caught leaving the Los Angeles nightclub Nightingale, Hembree told TMZ reporters that he’s pumped to meet POTUS. (RELATED: Angry Eagles Fan Sends Player Very Angry Letter For Not Wanting To Visit The White House)

“Hell yeah! I f*ck with Trump!” the champion said, adding he loves “everything” about the commander-in-chief.

It’s interesting that Hembree wasn’t very keen on discussing the series itself. He only briefly touched on Trump and went on his way.

This year’s Red Sox team is pretty politically fascinating. Earlier in the season, right fielder J.D. Martinez came under fire for posting a pro-Second Amendment photo to Instagram. Martinez, who hit a home run during Sunday’s Game 5 in the seventh inning, later deleted the post.

He eventually addressed the post but refused to apologize.

“I love my country. I love this country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment, and it’s something that I take pride in. It’s something that I’ll back up,” he said.

It doesn’t sound like the Sox are sweating the small stuff.

