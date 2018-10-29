Reporter Asks Sanders If Trump Will Stop Using Term ‘Crooked Hillary’

Sarah Sanders was asked Monday during the White House press briefing if Trump will “tone down” his rhetoric after a span of mail bombs and hateful violence in the country.

A reporter asked Sanders if the president will stop attacking his critics at his rallies.

A reporter asked:

The president said he was planning to tone down his rhetoric this week since the suspicious packages began being mailed. The president has called out Maxine Waters at his rallies. He stood there as supporters chanted, ‘Lock her up,’ in reference to Hillary Clinton. He calls her ‘crooked Hillary Clinton.’ Will the president stop using that language?

Sanders had a blunt response pointing the blame at Democrats who have themselves called for violence.

“The president is gonna continue to draw contrast,” Sanders said. She continued:

Let’s not forget these same Democrats have repeatedly attacked the president. Whether it was Eric Holder saying, ‘Kick ’em when they’re down.’ Whether it’s Hillary Clinton saying you can’t be civil until Democrats have control of Congress. Or whether it was Maxine Waters who encouraged her supporters to get up — not just in the president’s face – but all administration officials’ faces.

Sanders concluded, “The president’s going to continue to fight back when these individuals not only attack him but attack members of his administration and supporters of his administration.”

The question comes after Trump tweeted Monday morning calling “The Fake News Media” the true “Enemy of the People.”

Trump tweeted: