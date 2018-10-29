Tiffany Trump Celebrates Marla Maple’s Day With Gorgeous Throwback Shots Of Them [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Tiffany Trump celebrated her mom, Marla Maples’ birthday Monday with a handful of throwback shots on Instagram of the two of them together.

The 25-year-old socialite and daughter of Maples and President Donald Trump looked terrific as she posed with her mom from their various get-togethers over the years. In one of the pictures, Trump rocks an off-the-shoulder black lace dress with a red rose print as her mom stands by her side in a pretty sleeveless blue and white dress.

She captioned the post simply, “I love you @itsmarlamaples May all of your birthday wishes come true!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 29, 2018 at 4:07pm PDT

The first daughter’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with photos she taken from her recent trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her rocking a little black dress for her birthday celebration earlier this month. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Turns Heads In Black Sheer Top Out In London [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 15, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Sep 9, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Aug 11, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT