Tom Steyer Runs Facebook Ad Comparing President Trump To Saddam Hussein

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is running a Facebook ad comparing President Donald Trump to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The ad features a three-minute long video that accuses the president of following a “dictator’s playbook” modeled by tyrants like Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, in addition to Hussein.

The ad describes Trump as a “malignant narcissist” and claims he is perpetuating “systemic misogyny.”

Steyer first published the Facebook video on Friday and on Monday began running ads promoting it, Facebook’s ad archive shows.

A spokesperson for Steyer did not return a request for comment on the video.

Steyer is spending $10 million promoting the possibility of impeaching Trump and is spending a $120 million overall to boost Democrats ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

As part of that effort, Steyer is flooding Facebook with political ads.

Between May 1 and Oct.27, Steyer spent $2.1 million promoting 5,600 different ads, Facebook’s ad archive shows. (RELATED: Tom Steyer Says The Mail Bomber Is Partly Why Americans Should Vote For Democrats)

The left-wing billionaire is considered a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

