Tom Steyer Runs Facebook Ad Comparing President Trump To Saddam Hussein

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is running a Facebook ad comparing President Donald Trump to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The ad features a three-minute long video that accuses the president of following a “dictator’s playbook” modeled by tyrants like Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, in addition to Hussein.

The ad describes Trump as a “malignant narcissist” and claims he is perpetuating “systemic misogyny.”

Steyer first published the Facebook video on Friday and on Monday began running ads promoting it, Facebook’s ad archive shows.

A spokesperson for Steyer did not return a request for comment on the video.

Tom Steyer speaks onstage at The People’s State Of The Union at Townhall on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for We Stand United)

Steyer is spending $10 million promoting the possibility of impeaching Trump and is spending a $120 million overall to boost Democrats ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

As part of that effort, Steyer is flooding Facebook with political ads.

Between May 1 and Oct.27, Steyer spent $2.1 million promoting 5,600 different ads, Facebook’s ad archive shows. (RELATED: Tom Steyer Says The Mail Bomber Is Partly Why Americans Should Vote For Democrats)

The left-wing billionaire is considered a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

