President Trump Ridicules GQ Writer That Said He’s Radicalized More People Than ISIS

President Trump attacked GQ writer Julia Ioffe in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night after Ioffe said on CNN that the president has radicalized more people than ISIS.

WATCH:

“The phrase ‘enemy of the people,’ another phrase that’s been seized upon by many in the media, many on CNN, but not just CNN. There was a woman who was just on CNN a short while ago saying that you have radicalized more people than ISIS. That was CNN today,” Ingraham stated.

“Well that must be some kind of a sick woman. When I say the enemy of the people, I’m talking about the fake news and you know it better than anybody. You have news out there that’s so fake and I can do the greatest thing ever,” Trump responded. (RELATED: GQ Writer Blames Trump For Synagogue Shooting)

Earlier in the day, Ioffe said on CNN, “I think this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization. And this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did. I mean, the way he talks, the way he — the way he –.”

She appeared later on and apologized for those comments.

Ioffe stated, “I think I spoke in the heat of the moment. This has been a very emotional and personally painful time for me. I think I exaggerated and I apologize for that.”

The GQ reporter was previously fired from Politico after suggesting on Twitter that the president was having sexual relations with his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Follow Mike on Twitter.