President Trump Calls Out Washington Post For Associating Him With Bomber

President Donald Trump took issue with a Washington Post headline that attempted to associate the president with the man who mailed bombs to several public officials during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Monday night.

WATCH:

Ingraham drew attention to the fact that when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter, newspapers never mentioned it.

“Bernie Sanders had a fan who shot a very good friend of ours, Steve Scalise. And other people. He was a total maniac. Nobody puts his name in the headline, Bernie Sanders, in the headline,” Trump said. (RELATED: PRESIDENT TRUMP REACTS TO MAIL BOMBER’S VAN BEING COVERED IN PRO-TRUMP STICKERS)

Ingraham then reminded the President of a comment Nancy Pelosi made at the time of Scalise’s shooting. “Nancy Pelosi said do not politicize this back at the time,” Ingraham said.

“I was in the headline of The Washington Post, my name associated with this crazy bomber. ‘Trump bomber’ or something, but I was in the headline when they got him. They didn’t say ‘bomber found,’ they talked about Trump in the headline. They didn’t do that with Bernie Sanders. They didn’t do that with the Democrats when other people came out. They didn’t do that with President Obama with the church, the horrible situation with the church. They didn’t do that. They put my name in the headlines,” Trump responded.

Trump concluded his lambasting of The Washington Post by recalling a deleted tweet sent by a reporter who misrepresented a crowd size at a rally by taking a picture several hours before the audience arrived.

