Tucker Carlson Calls Out Guest’s Claims On The Caravan

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got into a heated debate on Monday night, sparring with his guest about people illegally entering the United States with relation to the caravan that’s headed to the southern border.

A former state department official, David Tafuri, was on the show to discuss immigration policy and the current caravan. The Pentagon announced Monday its plan to send 5,200 troops to the border.

WATCH:

“These are people who are economically in trouble and who are also facing security concerns in Honduras and they are trying to come here to apply for political asylum,” Tafuri stated.

“How do you know that? Has there been a census of this group? Do we know anything about them?” Carlson pointed out. “We know nothing about them. We don’t know their names, we don’t know their motives. Isn’t that kind of the point? We actually don’t know. I am not calling them terrorists, 0r — I’m not attacking them. We don’t know, right?” (RELATED: Another Huge Migrant Caravan Forms In Honduras With Aim Of Reaching US Border)

“We know they don’t have weapons. We know they are not a foreign army. Some reporters have spent time with them. And we know some of them are economically depressed persons,” Tafuri responded. “Some of them are young children and old people. These are not people coming to attack us. But they also don’t necessarily deserve to come into the U.S.”

“Most are decent people. I mean look, I’m not attacking them. I never attack them. I think they mostly come here because it’s a great country. I get it. But isn’t the lesson of 9/11 that you want to know who is in your country?” Carlson asked.

Tafuri added, “No, that’s a concern. That’s why we need an immigration law that deals with these people. Some need to be sent back to their country. Some need to be processed so become legal.” (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In – Things Got Awkward Fast)

