Urban Meyer Reveals If He Plans To Continue Coaching At Ohio State. Should Fans Be Nervous?

Urban Meyer claimed Monday he has no intentions of cutting and running away from Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ legendary coach was asked about rumors he was planning on leaving at a press conference, and he responded that he intended to keep coaching at OSU. (RELATED: This College Football Team Should Be Suspended Immediately For Their Horrific Actions [VIDEO])

Urban Meyer on retirement rumors: “I plan on coaching.” Reporter: “Can you say for sure you’ll be back next year at Ohio State?” Meyer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/dHZ74bwq9j — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 29, 2018

He might have said he’s coming back to the Buckeyes, but I’m not exactly sold, judging from that video.

Did he seem super excited, convincing and pumped? I’m going to go ahead and say no.

I don’t really blame Meyer if he decides he’s had enough in Columbus. I’m not saying he has a right to feel that way after his suspension. I’m not justifying anything. However, if you’re in Meyer’s shoes, I can absolutely understand why a guy with his stature might feel like he was a scapegoat.

I mean, I’ve seen a dog getting shots at the vet show more enthusiasm than he did in the video above. He looked like a man reading off of a card in a hostage video.

That’s probably more than enough reason for some fans to start panicking. I have a feeling many of them are feeling nervous and rightfully so. Something just seems off right now at OSU.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter