Urban Meyer’s Wife Attacks ESPN Pundit On Twitter. What In The World Is She Thinking?

Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley is apparently not pleased with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum recently floated the idea Meyer would be done coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of the season. She responded to somebody on Twitter about Finebaum’s speculation, and she didn’t hold back.

The now deleted tweet read, “Ummmm, newsflash? Or Maybe not. He gets NONE OF MY ATTENTION. Should get no one else’s either. I don’t listen or watch him or his network anymore.” (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyer) on Sep 30, 2013 at 10:45pm PDT

Listen, I apologize if this is a shade too blunt, but the wives of coaches and athletes should never air their negative opinions on social media. It should never happen under any circumstances.

Let the husband coach, and be supportive publicly. If there’s something that needs to be said in a negative light, it should happen behind closed doors. Anybody who has ever grown up in the sports world or worked it knows I’m a billion percent correct here.

Shelley Meyer isn’t making her husband’s life any easier by popping off on Twitter. That’s simply a fact.

It might be time for Urban to tell his wife to log off of Twitter for a bit. It’s probably for the best.

