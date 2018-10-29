NHL Star Alex Ovechkin Pulls Off Awesome Move For Child In A Wheelchair [VIDEO]

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin pulled off a heartwarming move this weekend.

A young man in a wheelchair was giving fist bumps to the 2018 Stanley Cup squad before they took the ice. Most players took a moment to recognize him, but Ovi went a step above and beyond.

The Russian-born forward gave the kid his stick. The young man couldn’t hide his excitement. Watch the awesome video below.

Alex Ovechkin is an absolute legend for this. pic.twitter.com/J3tzbsxIT1 — Yoni Mernick (@OriginalYoni) October 28, 2018

There are plenty of athletes who are chill people willing to give a kid a high five. I think most would, but it’s always great to see an athlete take it to the next level.

In the long run, that stick won’t even be missed by the Caps. They have a billion of them, but to that young man, he will never forget the moment an NHL legend handed it to him. (RELATED: The NHL Might Make A Major Rule Change About The Stanley Cup, And It’s Absolutely Tragic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

Major props to Ovechkin.

