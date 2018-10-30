Barbra Streisand Says She’s ‘Thinking About’ Moving To Canada If GOP Keeps House

Barbra Streisand admitted Tuesday that she’s “thinking about” making a move to Canada if Republicans keep the House and Democrats fail to take it away from them.

“I want to sleep nights. If we take the House, I’ll be able to sleep a little bit better,” the 76-year-old singer shared with the New York Times when asked about how she was “feeling these days.” (RELATED: Barbra Streisand Rips Donald Trump)

And then if the Democrats don’t she said she might “move to Canada.”

“Don’t know. I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know,” the “Funny Girl” singer explained. I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country.”

Streisand added, “It’s making me fat. I hear what [President Donald Trump] said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening. We make them with healthy flour, though — almond flour, coconut flour.”

It wasn’t the first time the “Evergreen” hit maker blamed Trump for her gaining weight.

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!” Streisand tweeted in March to her thousands of followers.

Before the 2016 election, the “Star Is Born” actress also claimed she was thinking about moving to Australia or Canada if Trump won the White House.

“I worry,” Streisand explained. “I don’t take anything for granted. I want Hillary Clinton to be President of the United States.”

“But there is still a lot of sexism, and ‘a woman being president,'” she added. “You know, and making fun of her, the way [Trump] insults her right and left, and has no facts. I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada.”