Get Half Off This Powerful Shark Vacuum

Right now at Best Buy, the Shark Navigator NV26 is on clearance. While this powerful vacuum retails for $169.99, you can get it for just $85.99 while supplies last. This bagless vacuum is perfect for all floor types and comes with three tools to help you clean even deeper. You’ll be able to get rid of pet hair and ground-in dirt with the pet brush and pet multitool.

SHARK – Navigator NV26 Bagless Upright Vacuum – Red on sale for $85.99

Ninety-three percent of customers would recommend this product to a friend, and it received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 100 customers. Reviewers were particularly impressed by the power and ease of use of this vacuum. Take advantage of this awesome discount before this popular vacuum sells out!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.