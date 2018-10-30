Lindsey Graham Backs Trump, Calls Birthright Citizenship ‘Absurd Policy’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham came out in strong support of President Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship, even suggesting that he would introduce legislation toward that end.

Graham, who has been traveling around the country in support of Republican candidates ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivered his support via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship. https://t.co/kCa0ko7P76 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

I’ve always supported comprehensive immigration reform – and at the same time – the elimination of birthright citizenship. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

Graham then echoed the sentiments of former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, who claimed in 1993 that “no sane country” would adopt a policy that allowed for “anchor babies,” or birthright citizenship to children of illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Flashback Friday: Harry Reid, 1993 — ‘No Sane Country’ Would Give Illegal Immigrants Citizenship)

The United States is one of two developed countries in the world who grant citizenship based on location of birth. This policy is a magnet for illegal immigration, out of the mainstream of the developed world, and needs to come to an end. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

In addition, I plan to introduce legislation along the same lines as the proposed executive order from President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

President Trump told Axios on Monday that he planned to put an end to the policy, by executive order if necessary.

