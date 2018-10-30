Lindsey Graham Backs Trump, Calls Birthright Citizenship ‘Absurd Policy’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham came out in strong support of President Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship, even suggesting that he would introduce legislation toward that end.

Graham, who has been traveling around the country in support of Republican candidates ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivered his support via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Graham then echoed the sentiments of former Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, who claimed in 1993 that “no sane country” would adopt a policy that allowed for “anchor babies,” or birthright citizenship to children of illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Flashback Friday: Harry Reid, 1993 — ‘No Sane Country’ Would Give Illegal Immigrants Citizenship)

President Trump told Axios on Monday that he planned to put an end to the policy, by executive order if necessary.

