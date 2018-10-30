Hailey Baldwin Is The Next Model For This Huge Company [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin announced she will be the latest face of the popular clothing label Pretty Little Thing.

The 21-year-old wife of Justin Bieber promoted her newest holiday campaign collaboration on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

“Excited to announce I will be the face of @prettylittlething holiday campaign dropping 11/06,” the model wrote in a caption.

The photo has already received over half-a-million likes in Instagram. Even her popstar husband, Justin Bieber, commented on the photo, writing, “Holy crap this is hot.”

Pretty Little Thing often collaborates with celebrities to sell their brand. Kourtney Kardashian just finished a major campaign with the label earlier this spring.

View this post on Instagram pretty little thing A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Follow Jena on Twitter.