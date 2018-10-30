CNN’s John Berman And Brian Stelter Try To Connect Trump’s Views On Immigration To Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Your first name

A segment on CNN’s “New Day” Tuesday tried to tie Saturday’s shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and Fox News’s illegal immigration coverage.

“New Day” host John Berman ran a segment of CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter reviewing Fox’s coverage of the migrant caravan, where he highlights the use of the word “invasion” as a main point of tension. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Claims Fox News Is Open For Business To White Nationalists)

“The man who police say carried out a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue showed that he was railing against what he called immigrant invaders,” Berman said. “Now, that is language you have heard from the president and also somewhere else a lot, a whole lot.”

Berman then played the clip of Fox News’s caravan coverage with Stelter’s voice narrating the action.

“The Pittsburgh shooting suspect’s hatred of Jews merged with his hatred of immigrants to deadly results. He called migrants invaders, using the same dehumanizing language that’s been saturating right-wing radio and TV,” Stelter said.

WATCH:

The clip singled out Fox News host Laura Ingraham, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and GOP Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, while comparing Fox News’ prime time lineup with the “InfoWars fringe.”

“Fox News, talking heads and President Trump made [the caravan] out to be a major threat,” Stelter continued.

He then praised Fox News host Shepard Smith for providing a dissenting opinion and challenging Trump’s assessment of an “assault” on the U.S. border. He also shamed Smith’s audience for disagreeing with him.

“Was the gunman watching? We may never know, but the right-wing climate was full of outrage, Stelter said.

“In the past two weeks the word invasion was spouted on fox more than 60 times and on Fox Business 75,” he said.

