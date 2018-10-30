Kylie Jenner Just Gave Her Mom The Most Outrageous Birthday Present. See What It Is [PHOTOS]

Jena Greene | Reporter

Kylie Jenner spared no expenses on a birthday gift for her mom Kris Jenner this year.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul gifted her mother a brand new candy apple red Ferrari for her upcoming birthday later next week. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Underwent A Major Transformation. See The Before And After Photos)

 

The brand new Ferrari — a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari to be exact — reportedly cost around $250,000. But it’s Kris Jenner’s dream car, so she pretty much had to get it, right?

You can watch the unveiling below:

 

If you harken back a few years, you may recall the time Kylie’s then-boyfriend Tyga gave her a $320K Ferrari 482 Italia for her 18th birthday.

The two are split now, but Kylie’s known for flexing her new cars.

 

So you could say this is just another day in the Kardashian life.

