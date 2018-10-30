Kylie Jenner Just Gave Her Mom The Most Outrageous Birthday Present. See What It Is [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Kylie Jenner spared no expenses on a birthday gift for her mom Kris Jenner this year.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul gifted her mother a brand new candy apple red Ferrari for her upcoming birthday later next week. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Underwent A Major Transformation. See The Before And After Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

The brand new Ferrari — a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari to be exact — reportedly cost around $250,000. But it’s Kris Jenner’s dream car, so she pretty much had to get it, right?

You can watch the unveiling below:

View this post on Instagram 488 For The Queen #EarlyBdayGift A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

If you harken back a few years, you may recall the time Kylie’s then-boyfriend Tyga gave her a $320K Ferrari 482 Italia for her 18th birthday.

The two are split now, but Kylie’s known for flexing her new cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 30, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 8, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

So you could say this is just another day in the Kardashian life.

