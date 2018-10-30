Maryland Decides Football Coach’s Fate Following Death Of A Player. Was It The Correct Call?

Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin won’t be fired, according to multiple reports.

DJ Durkin and Damon Evans both retaining Maryland jobs. School President Wallace Loh planning to retire in June. Much more coming shortly… — Rick Maese (@RickMaese) October 30, 2018

DJ Durkin has been reinstated at Maryland and was to meet with his staff and players before practice Tuesday, sources say. — Don Markus (@sportsprof56) October 30, 2018

A massive investigation was launched into the Terrapins program after allegations of abuse of and the death of player Jordan McNair over the summer after heat stroke. In what was kind of an unexpected turn of events in my eyes, the investigation determined there wasn’t a toxic culture (RELATED: Investigation Into Maryland’s Football Program Following Player’s Death Yields Unexpected Results)

I’m actually stunned Durkin is keeping his job. I’m not saying that because I think he’s necessarily guilty of anything, but the results are just a bit shocking in our current culture.

Again, let’s not forget Jordan McNair died because of heat stroke suffered at a practice. The school then took responsibility for his death. How anybody keeps their job through that is surprising to me.

Maryland plays Michigan State this weekend, and then Ohio State in a couple weeks. Durkin might be back, but it could be ugly on the field.

I still am struggling to believe this is real. Durkin managed to keep his job, which I never would have guessed.

