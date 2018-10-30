NC State Professor Apologizes For Suggesting Students ‘Block Fox News’ From Family Members

A North Carolina State University professor apologized after handing out a paper that suggested students “block Fox News” from family members.

“When they’re not looking, set the parental controls on the TVs of your family members to block Fox News,” the handout said. “Fox News spreads bigotry and hatred.”

This was handed out by my friends sociology professor at NC State hahahahah my favorite is “block Fox News from your parents TV when they’re not looking” pic.twitter.com/XSxdg85s2d — Cameron (@Cameron_Vinson) October 29, 2018

The paper was tweeted by Twitter user @Cameron_Vinson, who said his friend received the packet from his sociology professor.

“This was handed out by my friends sociology professor at NC State hahahahah my favorite is ‘block Fox News from your parents TV when they’re not looking,'” Cameron tweeted on Monday.

The tweet had over 1,900 retweets at the time of reporting. Students for Trump Chairman Ryan Fournier’s retweet had over 5,00 shares.

Michaela DeSoucey, a Professor at North Carolina State University handed this paper out to her students, telling them to block Fox News and follow liberal commentators to name a few. This is a public, tax-payer funded university. Liberal indoctrination is real and it must end! https://t.co/RdhzEy1wNJ — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 30, 2018

“Upon reflection, Dr. DeSoucey has realized she erred in crossing the line between educating and advocating,” said NC State College of Humanities and Social Sciences dean Jeffery Braden, according to The Hayride. “She has apologized, we have accepted her apology, and we consider this matter closed.”

The paper also asks students to read “real news,” and includes sources like NBC, MSNBC and The New York Times among many others. (RELATED: Principal Replaced After Making A Student Take Off His Trump Jersey At A Patriotic-Themed Football Game)

“If a news source has fired a reporter for ethics violations in the recent past, even better,” the paper said.

The handout then asked students to follow people on Twitter like MSNBC journalist Rachel Maddow, former President Barack Obama’s speech writer Jonathan Favreau and MSNBC political correspondent Joy Reid.

DeSoucey’s handout also told students to tell people they knew to only call 911 for “REAL emergencies.”

“Tell your white friends, family and acquaintances to stop calling the police on people for being AWB (alive while black) and save 911 for REAL emergencies,” the paper said.

DeSoucey, Braden and @Cameron_Vinson did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.