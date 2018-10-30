Gorka: The Brett Kavanaugh Saga Created A Different Republican Party

WATCH:

Fox News strategist Sebastian Gorka stated that the Republican Party has changed because they longer try to gain approval from every member of the media and every outlet.

He said that when the media gets something wrong they don’t correct it because the truth would not fit into their narrative. He cites the policy of separating children at the border as an example of that. Despite the immense criticism President Donald Trump faced, the policy was in place under President Barack Obama.

Gorka went on to say that the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation actually helped the GOP because it changed the party. Party leadership and Trump defied the left and the media with their continued support of Kavanaugh. He went on to say that this change comes from no longer trying to appeal to certain members of the media or specific outlets.

