Save Over 60 Percent On This Portable Airbed

My previous camping experience was terrible. The airbed lost air during the night, which was very annoying. I am heading to a music festival soon and have to purchase a new mattress that is perfect for the rugged outdoors. When I saw this Intex Prestige Downy Airbed kit with Hand Held Battery Pump, I knew this is the one that I was looking for.

Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Kit with Hand Held Battery Pump, Twin on sale for $14.94

This twin-sized airbed is not only designed for outdoors but also handy around the house. The top is soft flocked, which allows us to feel as comfy as sleeping at home as while camping. It can easily fit in our suitcase because it folds compactly and be stored in the shelf box, which comes with the airbed. This air mattress also comes with a hand-held battery pump. It inflates in minutes and deflates quickly as well.

The maximum weight it holds is 300 pounds. The airbed is waterproof and easy to clean. If there is a spot that needs to be cleaned, all we need is mild soap and water. Holidays are coming. You should consider purchasing this airbed when it is over 60 percent off if you have relatives visiting this year.

