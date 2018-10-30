The ‘South Park’ Halloween Episode Looks Outstanding. Watch The Preview Here

The newest “South Park” episode centers around Halloween, and it looks like it’s going to be great.

A short preview was recently released for fans to soak up prior to the Wednesday night episode. Mr. Mackey is running around looking for candy before a shotgun gets shoved in his face. (RELATED: The Latest ‘South Park‘ Episode Was Trash. Here’s The Reason Why)

Yes, it is just as crazy as it sounds. Check it out below.

Counselor Mackey tries desperately to get some candy before #Halloween in an all-new episode titled “The Scoots” on Wednesday, October 31 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on @ComedyCentral. #southpark22 pic.twitter.com/QFPHs6uZe6 — South Park (@SouthPark) October 29, 2018

How great has this season of “South Park” been? Every episode other than one has been a home run. They’ve pretty much all been funny as hell.

Now, it looks like we’re about to get a candy riot that involves guns getting drawn. Sign me up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Oct 28, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central.

