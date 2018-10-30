Golden State Warriors Score The Same Amount Of Points In One Half As This Team Did All Game

The Golden State Warriors scored 92 points in the first half of their game on Monday night, which is the same amount of points scored by the Atlanta Hawks during their entire game.

Golden State beat the Chicago Bulls 149-124, after leading 92-50 at halftime. At that point in the game, the Warriors’ leading scorer was Klay Thompson, who has 36 points on 10-14 shooting on three-pointers. The two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry also had 23 points at halftime. They had four players in double figures after two quarters totaling 84 points.

Thompson finished the game with a whopping 52 points. He made 14 three-pointers without even playing in the fourth quarter, beating the previous record of 13 set by Curry.

Conversely, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-92. The Hawks had 47 points at halftime, but only scoring 13 points during the third quarter allowed for Philadelphia to expand their lead.

Similarly to the Warriors in the first half, only four Hawks players finished the game with double-digit points. Those four players — Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Omari Spellman, and Dewayne Dedmon — combined to score a measly 51 points.

There could be a reason the Warriors are 7-1, while the Hawks are 2-4.

