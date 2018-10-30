The Wisconsin Football Situation Just Keeps Getting Worse. Fans Should Start Panicking

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook might not suit up this weekend.

Hornibrook is still in concussion protocol and questionable for Saturday against Rutgers, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

When will the pain and suffering end? When will it end? We need Hornibrook on the field. It’s that simple. We need our junior quarterback suited up and playing.

Our offense looked atrocious against Northwestern with backup Jack Coan playing. People begged for him to get reps, he got some, and we couldn’t consistently move the ball at all. It was a disaster on every single level. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

Now, he might miss his second game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

I just want to step into a time machine, go back to August, grab Coach Chryst and explain all the awful things that were in our future. Maybe, just maybe, we could have avoided this Titanic of a season.

Now, I sit here wondering if we’ll even beat Rutgers. It’s such a mind-numbing situation to be sitting in that I want to almost quit football. Almost, but not just yet.

We lose to Rutgers, and you’re all going to see a version of David Hookstead you never even knew could exist. It’s going to be pitiful.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter