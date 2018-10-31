American University Students Try And Guess Who Said What About Immigration
Students at American University in Washington, D.C., tried to guess who said what about immigration to The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Most of the students guessed the quotes read to them came from President Donald Trump. The quotes actually came from former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Many students were surprised to find today’s Democrats speaking with such enthusiasm when it came to cracking down on illegal immigration only two decades ago.
“Negative immigration quotes are only associated with the Republican administration or Donald Trump administration,” a young woman told TheDCNF. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
