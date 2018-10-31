Georgia Dems Say Kemp Is Avoiding Debate — But Kemp Says It Was Abrams Who Pulled The Plug

Georgia Secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp pulled out of his last scheduled debate with Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, choosing instead to appear at a campaign event on Sunday with President Trump in Macon, Georgia.

The Abrams campaign was quick to make political hay of Kemp’s decision, accusing him of “breaking his promise.”

“Brian Kemp says he wants to be our next governor, but he’s breaking his promise to show up for the job interview,” Abrams’ campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, told the Moultrie Observer in a statement. “This isn’t a surprise since his entire career has been defined by his failure to keep his commitments.”

However, Kemp’s campaign contends that the Georgia GOP candidate attempted to reschedule the debate, and it was his Democratic opponent who refused.

“We offered multiple days, times and venues to debate. Unfortunately, Stacey Abrams canceled the WSB-TV debate,” said Kemp communications director Ryan Mahoney, according to the Moultrie Observer. “Abrams is ducking Georgia voters because she can’t defend her extreme, radical agenda on live television.” (RELATED: Georgia GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Misleadingly Accused Of Racist Voter Suppression … Again)

Channel 2 Action News is reportedly still working to reschedule the debate.

