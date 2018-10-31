Buffalo Bills May Have Finally Solved Their Disastrous Quarterback Situation

The Buffalo Bills may have found their savior when they signed Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor has primarily been a wide receiver during his days in the NFL, but as The Big Lead pointed out, the Bills really need him to start at quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TerrellePryorSr (@terrellepryor) on Sep 10, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

Listen, the Bills quarterback situation is absolutely screwed at this point. Josh Allen is hurt, Nathan Peterman is a walking joke at the quarterback position and Derek Anderson is in concussion protocol. Below is a live look at their QB room.

Pryor was an outstanding quarterback during his days at Ohio State. Granted, that was several years ago, but we all know he didn’t lose his ability to run or throw just because he switched positions.

Here’s what the Bills should do, and it’s very simple. Run the spread option with LeSean McCoy and have Pryor just occasionally drop back to throw some short strikes. Honestly, the Bills might be better off if they never throw. (RELATED: Nathan Peterman Relegated To The Bench. The Dream Is Dead)

I’d rather take my chances with Pryor running up the gut all game than I would with Peterman throwing the ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TerrellePryorSr (@terrellepryor) on Sep 18, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

The Bills need to do the right thing here. Even if it’s only for my own entertainment value. I’m not going to ever watch Peterman play. Pryor at QB? Absolutely. Just do it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter