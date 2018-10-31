The First College Football Playoff Rankings Have Arrived. Number Three Might Shock You
The first college football playoff rankings have arrived, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are sitting at the top.
The top ten are as follows:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
Is anybody really blown away Alabama is at the top? I really doubt it. They’ve looked absolutely dominant so far this season, and have pretty much taken a blowtorch to every team they’ve beaten. It gets ugly and it gets ugly fast with them. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol
The team I am super happy to see getting some respect is LSU. I love them at the number three spot. That’s exactly where I put them in my power rankings. I love the Tigers in the third position, and it really amps up this weekend game between them and the Tide.
Michigan is also representing the Big Ten nicely at the number five spot. They win out and they’re almost certainly in. I don’t envision any situation where they’d be kept out. I’m just not seeing it.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the initial rankings.