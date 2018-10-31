Here Are The Best Gambling Picks For Week Ten Of College Football

We’re a few days out from another great slate of college football games, and that means it’s time for some gambling picks.

Right now, we’re sitting at 23-21-1. Don’t fret because we’re going to roll this weekend. Let’s dive in! (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

1) Alabama vs. LSU (+14):

As I’ve already pointed out, this spread being so high is an embarrassment to oddsmakers. Take LSU and don’t even hesitate. This game is going to be a lot closer than two touchdowns.

2) West Virginia (+2) vs. Texas:

I’m a big Will Grier fan, and I love the Mountaineers to win this one outright. Texas didn’t look great against Oklahoma State. WVU is going to come to play, put up points and get the job done.

3) Iowa (+2.5) vs. Purdue:

Wow, I am stunned to see Iowa isn’t favored in this game. I think there is a huge talent gap between these two teams. Purdue might be at home, but I doubt that’ll be enough to save them. I’m all in on the Hawkeyes here.

4) Michigan (-10) vs. Penn State:

The Wolverine are rolling, and that’s not going to stop this weekend against PSU. Shea Patterson is a stud under center and Harbaugh has his guys playing all over the field. Take the Wolverines in this one to cover.

5) Florida (-6) vs. Missouri:

Florida has been a pleasant surprise out of the SEC this season. Missouri hasn’t done much of anything. That’s not exactly great news for Tigers fans. I’m taking the Gators here, and wouldn’t be surprised if it was a blowout.

Let us know who you're taking in the comments and good luck!

