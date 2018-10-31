Is It Time For Me To Stop Being A Detroit Lions Fan? The Answer Is Sad

Ladies and gentlemen, I think I might have finally had enough of the Detroit Lions.

For those who don’t know, I’ve been a massive Lions fan ever since I entered this world. I have stayed with this team through all the horrific seasons, awful drafts and everything else that’s happened.

My loyalty to the organization has never wavered. I have stood firm through all the storms. (RELATED: Blockbuster Trade Goes Down In The NFL. Eagles Acquire A Star Receiver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:22am PDT

However, I’ve just about had my limit. Sure, I’ll probably eventually calm down, but I’m heated right now.

We’ve essentially given up on the season, and anybody who tries to convince me otherwise is going to fail.

Trading Golden Tate was just the latest example of terrible management by an organization that has done nothing but rip my heart out on a regular basis. I might not be crying on the outside, but I’m torn up on the inside. Seriously, why are we trading Tate if we are still trying to win? The answer is we’re not trying to win, and I won’t tolerate that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 30, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Look, I still think Stafford has the ability to win football games and be one of the greatest to ever play the game. I’m sure eventually that I’ll come back from this dark hole that is NFL fandom. I don’t doubt it, but right now I need a break.

It’s like a bad relationship. We have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It’s just too much chaos and the way this team has been run has fractured my soul.

What a sad day.

