NFL Coach Flips Out On Reporter For No Reason In Bizarre Video. What Is Going On?

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia flipped out on a reporter for no reason Wednesday.

The first-year NFL head coach was asked how trading Golden Tate made his team better, and apparently that was a bridge too far because Patricia lost it. (RELATED: Blockbuster Trade Goes Down In The NFL. Eagles Acquire A Star Receiver)

He demanded the unseen reporter sit up and “respect” the “process.” Watch the video below.

Is Patricia being serious here? He has to be kidding, right? His antics were 100 percent unacceptable and childish. That’s not what I want to see out of an NFL coach.

The reality of the situation is that he probably realizes trading Tate was a very stupid and unnecessary decision. Pretty much nobody in the Lions’ sphere is pleased with the decision. The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator probably doesn’t want to be badgered about a terrible call by management.

Well, that’s the price you pay when you make dumb decisions. Don’t snap at the reporter. Snap at the idiots who shipped Tate out of town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Oct 30, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

Chill out, Patricia. Focus way less on the media and a hell of a lot more on winning games, which is what you’re paid to do.

