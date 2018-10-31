Don Jr. Calls Out Don Lemon For Saying The ‘Biggest Terror Threat In This Country Is White Men’

Donald Trump Jr. called out CNN’s Don Lemon and labeled him the “mob” after Lemon said the “biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”

“Amazing. I thought this was some sort of joke quote taken out of context but no … it’s just Don Lemon being a moron. Unfortunately, this is how so many leftists actually think,” Trump Jr. said in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday along with a screenshot from “Chris Cuomo Primetime” Monday night. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Twitter CEO Over ‘Flagrant Attack’ Of Conservatives)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 31, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

“Disgusting,” he added. “Imagine the outrage if you changed ‘white men’ with any other demographic? This is the Mob.”

The comments were made following Lemon’s remarks during a conversation about the impact of past migrant caravans.

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” Lemon explained. “There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on… they had the Muslim ban, there is no white guy ban. What do we do about that?”

The first son often uses his social media accounts to criticize the left for being out of touch and tells followers that the current Democratic party is not “your grandfather’s party” and it’s time to leave.