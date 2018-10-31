Feminist Group Says We Don’t Need Monsters On Halloween Because ‘Reality Is Scary Enough’

Grace Carr | Reporter

A feminist group tweeted that Halloween, a holiday that celebrates everything scary, spooky and grim, isn’t necessary anymore because reality is already frightening.

The status of police violence, the wage gap, abortion access and sexual violence are among the issues that present a “scary” reality, according to a flyer tweeted by the Feminist Majority Foundation.

Feminist Majority “advocates for women’s social, political, economic equality around the world,” its Twitter bio states.

The group tweeted a myriad of other posts with the #ScaryStats tag Wednesday.

Feminist Majority’s Halloween tweets come after a number of organizations determined that traditional Halloween costumes are inappropriate for various reasons. (RELATED: The PC Police Are Ruining Halloween)

CNN reminded readers Wednesday to adhere to a 2016 flowchart advising them on which Halloween costumes are and aren’t appropriate.

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White apologized for dressing as “Simple Jack” from the movie “Tropic Thunder” after critics claimed he acted inappropriately by depicting a mentally disabled character. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Reportedly Out At NBC After ‘BlackFace’ Comments)

Megyn Kelly, who formerly hosted her own show, saw her time at NBC News end after making comments about people dressing up in blackface.

WATCH:

Americans are expected to spend nearly $9 billion on Halloween this year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The Feminist Majority did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

