Feminist Group Says We Don’t Need Monsters On Halloween Because ‘Reality Is Scary Enough’

A feminist group tweeted that Halloween, a holiday that celebrates everything scary, spooky and grim, isn’t necessary anymore because reality is already frightening.

Happy Halloween! This is the kind of year when we don’t need monsters to spook us; reality is scary enough. Join us at 12PM EST for a #ScaryStats Tweetstorm and tell us what frightening facts we should be working to change this Halloween. pic.twitter.com/u5Z8H0aMfR — Feminist Majority (@MajoritySpeaks) October 31, 2018

The status of police violence, the wage gap, abortion access and sexual violence are among the issues that present a “scary” reality, according to a flyer tweeted by the Feminist Majority Foundation.

Feminist Majority “advocates for women’s social, political, economic equality around the world,” its Twitter bio states.

The group tweeted a myriad of other posts with the #ScaryStats tag Wednesday.

North Dakota Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp won her 2012 election by only 3,000 votes, thanks in large part to Native Americans. That’s why North Dakota’s state government is trying every TRICK in the book to disenfranchise Native voters. #ScaryStats https://t.co/B0C5ioAs0w pic.twitter.com/N5DylnZjLJ — Feminist Majority (@MajoritySpeaks) October 31, 2018

53,000 voter registration applications have been put on hold in Georgia. 70% of them belong to African Americans Election decisions are being made by Kemp, GA Secretary of State & GOP Gubernatorial candidate running against the popular Abrams #ScaryStatshttps://t.co/I9tSmmCslT pic.twitter.com/YjO7G9waYZ — Feminist Majority (@MajoritySpeaks) October 31, 2018

Voter turnout in the Afghan parliament elections was higher than in the last US midterm elections, despite the fact that Afghan voters faced serious threats of violence from the Taliban & ISIS #ScaryStats Take pride in our democracy & DO BETTER!https://t.co/RfqgXqiHTt pic.twitter.com/6PU0WwI3LK — Feminist Majority (@MajoritySpeaks) October 31, 2018

Strict voter I.D. laws could disenfranchise more than 75,000 #trans voters. This means transgender people who are under attack are denied ability to impact representation in systems impacting their lives! Check out: https://t.co/IrAE5rj35o. #voterID #scarystats #QueerTheVote pic.twitter.com/eMiHXNxERw — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) October 31, 2018

Feminist Majority’s Halloween tweets come after a number of organizations determined that traditional Halloween costumes are inappropriate for various reasons. (RELATED: The PC Police Are Ruining Halloween)

CNN reminded readers Wednesday to adhere to a 2016 flowchart advising them on which Halloween costumes are and aren’t appropriate.

Should you wear that costume for Halloween? Consult this flowchart https://t.co/n6rrEg9qyh pic.twitter.com/9f2DQw4T1F — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2018

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White apologized for dressing as “Simple Jack” from the movie “Tropic Thunder” after critics claimed he acted inappropriately by depicting a mentally disabled character. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Reportedly Out At NBC After ‘BlackFace’ Comments)

Megyn Kelly, who formerly hosted her own show, saw her time at NBC News end after making comments about people dressing up in blackface.

WATCH:

Americans are expected to spend nearly $9 billion on Halloween this year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The Feminist Majority did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

