New Jersey GOP Candidate Pushes Back On Trump’s Immigration Talk

New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin objected to President Donald Trump’s recent immigration rhetoric, saying Tuesday that the president can be “inflammatory” when describing immigration policy.

As Politico reports, Hugin emphasized his continuing support for “comprehensive, compassionate immigration reform.”

Hugin, who is facing off against incumbent New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, pushed back on Trump’s immigration policy just after the president had announced that he wants to stop automatic birthright citizenship with an executive order. That apparently prompted Hugin to tweet Tuesday morning that the United States is a “nation of immigrants made better by the diversity of its people.” (RELATED: Trump Alerts Border Patrol Of National Emergency As Caravan Progresses)

Later that day, he told reporters that Americans are not “well served by inflammatory comments, whether they be racist, anti-Semitic, offensive in any ways.”

Hugin also pointed his finger at the political divide in the country.

“Part of the problem is our country is too partisan,” Hugin said. “We’ve got to get people — elect people — who are going to work together to solve the people’s problems.” Asked if he thought Trump was contributing to division, Hugin answered in the affirmative. (RELATED: Flake Finds ‘Lock Her Up’ Chants ‘Disturbing’ — Hopes Trump Is Opposed In 2020 Primaries)

“I think there has been much of the president’s rhetoric that has been inflammatory,” Hugin told reporters, according to Politico. “He’d have to speak for himself. I don’t know what his intentions are. But my observation is I find some of the rhetoric inflammatory.”

Hugin is in a close race with Menendez in the blue state. Although Menendez survived a lengthy corruption trial, the adverse publicity has apparently had an effect on his popularity in New Jersey.

