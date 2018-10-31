Instagram Model Is Trying To Teach Women How To Con Billionaires Into Funding Their Lives

Instagram model Anna Bey is trying to teach women how to trick billionaires into funding their lives.

Obviously, what the world needs more of is women looking just to get access to men’s bank accounts. That’s certainly what we need and Bey is here to help. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The New York Post wrote the following:

Instagram star Bey, who has been dating her own banker boyfriend for the past two years, says she teaches women how to “transform themselves” and “live up to their potential,” entering a life of high society and wealth. And hey, if that’s what you want to do, more power to you. Why work hard your whole life when you can find a rich dude to fast-track you there — all in an open and honest way, of course. Bey founded her business JetsetBabe.com to teach women how to bag their own billionaire. She says her own interest in living the high life came at the age of 19 when the Swede traveled to Italy and got a taste of a life of luxury while hanging with a rich friend. … When it comes to paying her own way, either at a restaurant or on holiday, Bey said men should bear the brunt of all costs because women have to endure enough burdens in life.

I’m going to make a very obvious observation here, and I don’t care who disagrees. This is a terrible thing for society. It’s absolutely awful. Imagine if the roles were reversed and men were out here bragging about teaching women how to use men for their money. Feminists would riot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

There’s no doubt about it. Secondly, how bad and lazy of a person do you need to be where you’re resorting to conning men out of their money? I’m sure there is some kind of transactional value here for having sex with a young woman. I’m sure there are plenty of guys out there who would trade sex with a young woman for a little money. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here’s another reality check. The billionaires these women think they’re going to pick up won’t be marrying them. They might fool around, toss some dollar bills their way and be done with it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, there’s no wedding ring coming their way. Do you know why billionaires are billionaires? Because they’re very smart. Lots of people gain and lose money because they’re not smart enough to keep it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Very few people gain money, grow it and become billionaires without being super smart.

I hope these women get played for all their worth. If you’re dumb enough to try to swindle a billionaire by flashing around on Instagram, then you’re dumb enough to be played right back. Trust me, in a matchup of brains and wits, I’ll be taking the guy with multiple commas in his net worth.

