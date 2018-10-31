Celebrate Jenny McCarthy’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 1, is Jenny McCarthy’s birthday.

The former model, actress, activist, and author turns 45 years old today and has packed in a huge career during her time in show business.

McCarthy, a Chicago, IL native, got her start posing as a nude model. She posed in Playboy in 1993 and was subsequently named the magazine’s Model Of The Year in 1994. She then sashayed her way into acting, appearing in hit movies like “BASEketball,” “Scream 3,” and “Santa Baby.”

No stranger to fame, McCarthy is also married to Donnie Wahlberg, brother of Mark Wahlberg. As the mother of an autistic child, McCarthy works to promote awareness about autism and is an anti-vaccination activist.

While her views on vaccines may not be popular, her Instagram certainly is. The former model has over one million followers on the photo-sharing platform and often lights up her fans’ timelines.

Check out some of Jenny McCarthy’s best photos below.