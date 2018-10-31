‘Jobs Not Mobs’ — Latest Trump Campaign Ad Lays Out 2 Striking Visions For America

Your first name

President Trump posted the GOP’s latest campaign ad on Wednesday, just six days ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Using a series of striking visuals, the 1:25-minute ad juxtaposes a vision for America that consists of a strong economy and low unemployment rate with angry mobs and attacks on conservatives.

WATCH:

“JOBSNOTMOBS! VOTE REPUBLICAN NOW!!” Trump tweeted along with the clip.

“We have two choices on November 6,” reads the screen as the video begins with a vision for “The GOP’s America.” News clips from MSNBC and other networks show aspects of the economic boom of late, including low unemployment and growth in jobs and GDP.

Then, after a quick video of Trump pumping his fist, the video switches to “the Left’s America,” which includes shots of Antifa, Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, and others.

“That’s when civility can start again,” says Hillary Clinton as the video ends with the words “Jobs not mobs.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s New Ad: We Can’t Go Back)

