Joe Scarborough Likens Migrant Caravan To ‘Gypsies And Jews’ Who Were Persecuted By The Nazis

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough compared Fox News’ coverage of the migrant caravan to the treatment of “Gypsies and Jews” during the 20th century, on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

“You have even some Republican-backed benchers that are linking George Soros and these anti-Semitic threads to the caravan. You’ve got Fox News talking about small pox and leprosy coming up. It is — I’m sorry. I won’t say specifically what regime this is out of, but go back and read your history books and look at some of the most abhorrent regimes of the 20th century — might as well be certain countries talking about Gypsies,” Scarborough said.

“It lines up historically, exactly with what certain countries were talking about when they talked about Gypsies and Jews,” he continued. “And Mika, that doesn’t play well in Peoria. That doesn’t play well in suburban Virginia. That doesn’t even play well in western Iowa. That’s why you have Republicans now distancing themselves from Donald Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Brzezinski Claims Fox News Is Open For Business To White Nationalists)

WATCH:

Scarborough claimed many Republicans are beginning to shy away from the president.

“It’s not just cultural issues this last week. Let’s be really blunt about it. That’s why Republicans are scared of [Trump] right now,” Scarborough said. “It’s been race. He’s been playing the racist card. He said, ‘I’m a nationalist.'”

