Cleveland Cavaliers Player Gets Massive Ugly Neck Tattoo. Is This Why They’re 1–6? [PHOTOS]

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson got quite possibly one of the ugliest tattoos I have ever seen in my life recently.

We’re talking Ben Affleck-level bad. (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s Massive Back Tattoo Is Real And Clear As Day)

He debuted it on Tuesday night during the Cavs game against the Hawks.

View this post on Instagram good to get the first one in the books! #TheLand A post shared by Jordan Clarkson (@jordanclarksons) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

Let’s see that from another angle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Clarkson (@jordanclarksons) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

Now, Jordan Clarkson has always been a big fan of neck tattoos. He had much smaller — but still just as ugly — ink before:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Clarkson (@jordanclarksons) on Oct 13, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

But now that it looks like an entire oil rig spilled on his neck, the Cavs appear to be in deep, deep trouble.

Why else would the team be 1–6 after making it to the playoffs last year? Why else would Ty Lue get canned before the season even really matters? It seems like there’s mass insurrection in Cleveland and Jordan Clarkson’s neck tattoo is the full embodiment of everything that’s wrong up there.

They better figure it out, stat.

