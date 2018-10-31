Jordan Peterson Calls Critics ‘Totalitarian Wannabes’ Ahead Of College Speech

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson called his critics on Tuesday night “cowards, denouncers and totalitarian wannabes.”

As Dutch News reports, Peterson is in the Netherlands to appear at a panel discussion at the University of Amsterdam. But his presence has elicited objections from local academics, 80 of whom added their signatures to an open letter denouncing Peterson for his “conservative, patriarchal, anti-feminist, anti-climate science and politically-incorrect world view.”

The academics want another speaker to rebut Peterson’s claims because they say the Canadian is contributing to “the emergence of the extreme right” and they fear the “normalization of his ideas.” (RELATED: Jordan Peterson Goes After Colleges For Pursuing Pseudo Majors)

Peterson’s response was comprehensive, saying he was used to criticism but “there is no bloody way I am going to allow your ill-informed faux-virtuous pathological compassion, and effortless careless indications of your purported moral, intellectual, scientific and academic superiority to stop me from talking to three hundred of your students,” Dutch News reported.

The Canadian professor has become very well-known in recent years. He rejects gender neutral pronouns and has become a free speech hero to some in North America. (RELATED: Professor Jordan Peterson Pushes Back Against Google’s Secret Police)

Room for Discussion, the group sponsoring Peterson’s lecture, has refused to add an extra speaker for the event but will allow for 20 minutes of group discussion and questions after Peterson speaks. Only students will be admitted to hear Peterson, “in order to guarantee the safety of our audience,” the group explained.

Peterson is currently suing Canada’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier University for $1.5 million in a defamation suit.

