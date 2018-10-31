NBA Player And A Singer Pose Together For A Photo. The Height Difference Is Mind-Blowing

Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic and singer Kristin Chenoweth combined for a wildly funny photo Tuesday night.

Marjanovic is 7’3″. I have no idea how tall Chenoweth is, but she comes up to about his waist. I don’t know if you’ll be able to stop yourself from laughing when he see the photo of them together below.

The craziest part of the photo above is the fact Chenoweth is in heels and still barely comes up to his waist! Are you kidding me? That’s an all-time bad image for height disparity. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

 

Of course NBA players are going to be tall. That’s an obvious statement, but you rarely see something like this.

 

Simply put, you don’t have a sense of humor if you don’t smile when you see this photo. That’s a fact.

Absolutely hilarious!

