Minnesota Senate Dems Raise Significantly More Money Than Republican Challengers

Minnesota Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have raised substantially more money than their Republican opponents for next week’s midterm elections.

Klobuchar, who is running against Jim Newberger, has raised $7,412,107 for her reelection campaign, according to the Star Tribune. Conversely, Newberger has only raised $210,846, which is only 2.8 percent of Klobuchar’s war chest.

According to a Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll released last week, Klobuchar leads Newberger 56 percent to 33 percent. The poll, which was conducted in the middle of the month of October, also revealed 60 percent of those surveyed did not even recognize Newberger by name.

The other Minnesota Senate election is between newly appointed Senator Tina Smith, and her opponent Karin Housley. Smith was appointed to the Senate seat by Democratic Governor Mark Dayton last January after former Sen. Al Franken resigned when more than half a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct.


