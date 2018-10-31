King Of Hollywood Gossip Perez Hilton Agrees With Trump On This One Thing

He’s the king of Hollywood gossip and a self-described liberal, but Perez Hilton threw his weight behind President Donald Trump on the issue of birthright citizenship Tuesday.

“I don’t agree with Donald Trump on many things,” Hilton’s tweet began, “but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship. And I say this as a liberal and Latina!”

I don’t agree with Donald Trump on many things, but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship. And I say this as a liberal and Latina! https://t.co/AcLNjB9C37 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 30, 2018

Critics immediately attacked Hilton, telling him to “eat sh*t,” calling him “the eternal gusano” (Spanish for “worm”) and instructing him to “cállate baboso” (“shut up, idiot”).

No human is illegal. No child has a say in where they’re born. Screw you, you vile person. — rocky (@rockyvy) October 31, 2018

Whew… Thank God for that Cuban wet foot dry foot policy and that mass exodus to The US after Castro and that one year and a day policy to get a green card with out having to do anything except make it pass high water mark. Please stop with the hate — AE (@iamchefapple) October 31, 2018

Hilton followed his initial tweet with a question, wondering whether the president could end birthright citizenship with an executive order as he said. (RELATED: Birthright Citizenship: What You Need To Know)

Also, can Trump even do this legally via executive order? I don’t think so! https://t.co/AcLNjB9C37 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 30, 2018

He also clarified his position in a video:

And he concluded the thread with a poll, asking whether others agreed that it was right to end birthright citizenship.

Do U agree with Donald Trump’s move to try and end #BirthrightCitizenship for children born in America to those here illegally? — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 30, 2018

At the time of publication, nearly 40,000 votes had been cast. Those in favor of ending birthright citizenship were 37 percent, and 63 percent were against it.

Follow Virginia on Twitter.