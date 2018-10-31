King Of Hollywood Gossip Perez Hilton Agrees With Trump On This One Thing

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

He’s the king of Hollywood gossip and a self-described liberal, but Perez Hilton threw his weight behind President Donald Trump on the issue of birthright citizenship Tuesday.

“I don’t agree with Donald Trump on many things,” Hilton’s tweet began, “but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship. And I say this as a liberal and Latina!”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Perez Hilton attends the Jeremy Scott Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Critics immediately attacked Hilton, telling him to “eat sh*t,” calling him “the eternal gusano” (Spanish for “worm”) and instructing him to “cállate baboso” (“shut up, idiot”).

Hilton followed his initial tweet with a question, wondering whether the president could end birthright citizenship with an executive order as he said. (RELATED: Birthright Citizenship: What You Need To Know)

He also clarified his position in a video:

And he concluded the thread with a poll, asking whether others agreed that it was right to end birthright citizenship.

At the time of publication, nearly 40,000 votes had been cast. Those in favor of ending birthright citizenship were 37 percent, and 63 percent were against it.

