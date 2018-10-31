Kyrsten Sinema And Martha McSally Are In Tied In New Poll Of Likely Voters

Arizona Senate candidates Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are tied in a new poll of likely voters released by Fox News on Wednesday evening.

The poll revealed that 46 percent of likely voters favor the Republican candidate Martha McSally while the same percentage like the Democratic candidate, Kyrsten Sinema. The remaining eight percent either said that they “don’t know” or that they prefer another candidate.

It also showed that 88 percent of likely voters that favor both Sinema and McSally individually have their minds made up. Only eleven percent of people who supported each candidate may change their mind.

The numbers barely change when looking at the registered voters that were surveyed in this poll, with Sinema only up one point.

This poll was not substantially different than Fox News’ two previous polls on this race. Sinema was up three points and two points respectively in those prior polls, with Sinema’s lead dwindling as each took place.